Iola Public Library celebrates Women’s History Month Saturday, March 9, at 2 p.m. with a free family program from the Martin & Osa Johnson Safari Museum, Chanute.

Curator Jacquelyn Borgeson Zimmer will highlight the life and career of Chanute native Osa Johnson (1894-1953).

Osa Johnson earned fame as a writer, photographer, filmmaker, explorer, aviator, fashion designer and businesswoman. Her bestseller, “I Married Adventure,” (1940) is still in print.