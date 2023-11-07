 | Tue, Nov 07, 2023
KAY students celebrate Red Ribbon Week

Marmaton Valley High School KAY students promote Red Ribbon Week.

November 7, 2023 - 2:06 PM

Celebrating Red Ribbon Week at Marmaton Valley are President Payton Scharff, from left, elementary winner Serenity Holeman, Vice-President Janae Granere and Service Director Brevyn Campbell. Courtesy photo

Marmaton Valley High School KAY Club students promoted Red Ribbon Week the last week of October. 

Each day began with the Morning of Champions where high school athletes and KAY Club members greeted elementary students as they arrived at school. The elementary students also completed coloring pages that were displayed around the school. 

The high school and junior high students participated in a daily trivia question pertaining to drug and alcohol statistics. Many also pledged to stay drug-free. 

