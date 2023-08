The 70th annual Kellerman Family Reunion was held July at Kelley Park in Burlington, hosted by the daughter (Deborah Kelly) and great-grandchildren of the late Ina and Loren Railsback.

The late Ed and Belle Kellerman were parents of 14 children. Six are still living.

This year, two of the six children were present, with an abundance of siblings, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren present — 55 in all.