I recently participated in a book study with colleagues over “13 Ways To Kill Your Community” by author Doug Griffiths. Griffiths visits common issues that communities face when they begin to struggle and see population relocating when trouble seeps into a community. Change in a small town is often difficult. Scott Sewell, from Kansas Mainstreet, routinely shares information on his organization and its offerings to small town businesses and local main street revitalization. Part of his presentation focuses on what success looks like for downtown/main streets. Sewell lists the following as key components to a successful downtown:

Open and Thriving Downtown — A thriving business district builds a positive image for your entire community. It will also attract new businesses, create new jobs and keep local dollars in your community. Even businesses outside of the “downtown” area should be concerned with how the downtown area is healthy and viable.

Maintained Buildings — Looking at a main street, often look at how many of the buildings within that downtown district are up kept and are functional. How many of those buildings located in the blocks of main street are condemned and not functional for any new opportunities to open within the community? Griffiths talks about how a coat of paint can change the character and looks of a vibrant downtown, enticing people to visit and become a part of the culture.