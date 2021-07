LAHARPE — The LaHarpe Day Committee is hosting a community cookout tonight from 5 to 7 at the LaHarpe City Park.

Hamburgers and hot dogs on the grill, chips and drinks will be sold for $5 per meal.

Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to enjoy the evening. Cornhole games are on the menu as well, while youngsters ride the zipline and enjoy the other playground amenities.