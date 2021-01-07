Alleviating bad pandemic habits

Dear Dr. Roach: There is much information about the spread of COVID germs from coughing, sneezing, speaking, etc. However, I have not seen anything about two other ways that could also spread the germs. Could you please address these in your column?

1. Spitting: My husband (and many others) spits on the ground frequently, especially during exercise.

2. Disposal of tissues: After my husband blows his nose, he will drop them on the floor and build a pile to take to the trash when he gets up. He also will drop them on the floor of the car below his seat until he gets back home.