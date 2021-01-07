Menu Search Log in

Alleviating bad pandemic habits

Husband's habits are more than disgusting. They're unsafe.

By

Lifestyle

January 7, 2021 - 8:39 AM

Dear Dr. Roach: There is much information about the spread of COVID germs from coughing, sneezing, speaking, etc. However, I have not seen anything about two other ways that could also spread the germs. Could you please address these in your column?

1. Spitting: My husband (and many others) spits on the ground frequently, especially during exercise. 

2. Disposal of tissues: After my husband blows his nose, he will drop them on the floor and build a pile to take to the trash when he gets up. He also will drop them on the floor of the car below his seat until he gets back home.

Related
January 10, 2020
February 12, 2019
January 23, 2019
July 15, 2018
Trending