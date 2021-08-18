City Slickers talk about experiences at the fair

The City Slickers 4-H Club held an early August meeting on July 24 at the Riverside Park Show Arena, called to order by President Carly Dreher. Roll call was answered by “What is your favorite fair project?” Eleven members, one community leader, and two guests were present. Shelby Shaughnessy and Carson Keller led the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H pledge.

Rowen Grisier attempts to knock over a bottle with a ball dangling from his head during the Barnyard Olympics at the fair. Courtesy photo

The club discussed upcoming events of the fair including clearing out 4-H projects, sale card deadlines, fair cleanup, and purple ribbon picture time. Robbie Grisier, community leader, also reminded the club to start on record books for this past year.

Barnyard Olympians were congratulated for winning another first place for the club. Those participating were Rowen Grisier, Carla Nemecek, Carly Dreher, Jeremy and Isaac Hopkins. The meeting adjourned and members then met up with 4-Her’s from other clubs at the Riverside Park Swimming Pool for a swim. The next meeting will be at 4 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Riverside Park Community Building.