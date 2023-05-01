 | Mon, May 01, 2023
Cold may have hit corn and soybeans

This past week, we experienced unusually cold, and even freezing temperatures, leaving producers wondering how this could affect any planted corn and beans.  

May 1, 2023

This exposed corn plant shows the effects of frost damage, roughly 60 hours after the exposure. PHOTO COURTESY OF SOUTHWIND EXTENSION VIA PURDUE UNIVERSITY/P. NIELSEN

As soil temperatures have heated up throughout April, producers in the Southwind District have been hard at work planting corn and early soybeans. This past week, we experienced unusually cold, and even freezing temperatures, leaving producers wondering how this could affect any planted corn and beans.  

Corn

Cold temperatures can result in injury to the germinating seed as it is absorbing moisture — a problem called imbibitional chilling injury. Germinating seeds can be damaged when soil temperatures remain at or below 50 degrees after planting.

