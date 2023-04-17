Container gardening is for everyone

The popularity of container gardening has dramatically increased in recent years. As we live in a world of limited time and space for gardens, container gardens seem to be a practical fit. Residents of apartments, long term care facilities or houses with small lots can still enjoy gardening. Poor soil or no place to put plants in the ground is no longer an excuse for not enjoying plants.

Building a container garden is really quite simple. However, they tend to need a bit more attention than a garden in the ground. Careful attention needs to be paid to the potting media, watering and fertilizing.

Garden soil is great for growing things in the ground but when using containers, the soil needs to be changed. Container soils need to be well aerated and well drained but yet still be able to retain moisture. This is why a soil substitute, or potting mix (media), is often used. These mixes may contain soil (called a soil mix) or no soil at all (called a soilless mix) and may also contain other ingredients such as peat moss, vermiculite, and perlite. You can also your own mix by using one part soil, one part peat moss and one part perlite. The same potting media can be used from year to year if the plants in the containers were healthy during the growing season with no major disease issues.