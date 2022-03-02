COVID could cause changes in saliva

Dear Dr. Roach

I am an 82-year-old woman in good health. I tested positive for the COVID virus in December 2020 and was hospitalized but did not need a ventilator. I needed oxygen for about two weeks after release. Four or five weeks ago, I noted thicker saliva in my mouth. The liquid hardens in the morning, and I have to pry my lips from my teeth. No pain; it’s just extremely aggravating. My dentist, family doctor and an ear, nose and throat doctor gave me no answers. Have you come across this strange malady? — J.M.

Answer: There have been many reports about changes in saliva during and immediately after COVID-19 infection. The virus attacks, among other places, the lining of the mouth. However, since it started more than a year after the infection, I think it’s unlikely to be related to the active COVID infection.