Do cold weather and wind chill hurt plants?

We have just barely dipped into winter and so far it’s not been too bad. Living in southeast Kansas, we all know that can change in the blink of an eye.

We continue to be in a drought situation with the counties being classified in the severe to extreme drought categories. The extent of the drought on our landscape ornamentals will show up this spring. Unfortunately, the drought has already taken out some green giant arborvitae in the area.

More than likely, we still have the potential for extremely cold weather in the next month. How will it affect our landscape ornamentals?