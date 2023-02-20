Finding deals for feed, forage

In Kansas, drought conditions are a common occurrence and livestock producers consequently plan for the worst and hope for the best. Complicating matters this year is the extent to which drought is impacting areas of the U.S., the dramatic increase in feed cost and transportation cost for purchased feed. How does a producer adapt to the current situation without affecting cowherd productivity, while also keeping feed costs from breaking the bank?

First, conduct a forage inventory and calculate forage needs. Before any forages or feed ingredients are purchased, the first step a producer should take is to conduct an inventory of their current or anticipated supplies. Then, a determination should be made as to what quantity of forages will be needed to meet the feed requirements of the herd for the upcoming season. Conducting a forage inventory necessitates the counting and estimating of the weights of all available baled and bulk forages on hand, the nutritional value of the forages, the class and weight of all livestock and how the forage is fed (bunks, hay feeder type or if fed on the ground). The K-State hay inventory worksheet is an excellent tool to facilitate this important step.

Stretching existing forage supplies by reducing waste is especially important this year. Factors that contribute to waste include forage subjected to trampling, leaf shatter, chemical and physical deterioration, and urine/fecal contamination. The extent of these losses depends upon the feeding method, interval between feedings, amounts fed at one time, weather conditions and number of animals fed. Previous research conducted at K-State (Blasi et al., 1993) has demonstrated that unrolling large round wheat or cane hay can result in waste ranging from 10% to 31%. Make sure to consider this as calculations are made to determine forage needs. Feeding hay in smaller amounts or in a feeder is one way to minimize waste and another recommended strategy to reduce forage losses is to rotate feeding areas among well-drained sites on a regular basis. This practice will avoid pasture scarring and reduce the amount of wasted/residual forage.