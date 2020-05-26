Foster siblings extend chilly welcome

(Adapted from a recent online discussion.)

Dear Carolyn: I work as a guidance counselor. Because of extenuating circumstances, I took in a 17-year-old boy to live with our family. He is a good kid who got bullied and had a terrible home life, and I think of him as another son.

My actual children have started to resent him. If he helps around the house, they loudly complain that he’s sucking up; if he gets better grades, they get hostile and jealous. Last summer he worked several jobs, and after a long heart-to-heart he finally confessed it was so he could earn enough money to move out when he turns 18.