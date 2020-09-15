Is your home a danger zone?

When it comes to aging, it’s been said that if a home transition — or move to another dwelling — is being considered, it is most easily done when individuals are in their 60s or 70s. This is especially true if a couple can move together to a new home and adjust to their new surroundings together.

Our homes are familiar to us, they hold special memories, and it may be “home” for other family members to come back to that have moved away. However, our homes that have been safe havens over the years, can become danger zones in our later years.

Fall-related injuries are a common cause for visits to the emergency room by seniors. Yet, many falls are preventable. Sept. 21-25 is Falls Prevention Awareness Week. It presents a good opportunity to re-evaluate our living situation and take a look at what “stumbling blocks” could exist in our homes.