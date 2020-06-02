It’s in the can!

Forgive Karen Blakeslee if she happens to tell you to mind your peas and carrots these days. She certainly means well.
That’s because the Kansas State University food safety specialist knows it’s nearly that time of year when many gardeners are getting ready to bring in their first haul of the season.
Her advice: “Plan ahead!” “Decide now how you want to preserve your produce and how much storage space is available.”
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives