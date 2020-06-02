Menu Search Log in

It’s in the can!

With more gardeners harvesting produce, food safety should be paramount. Several tips on canning are shared.

By

Lifestyle

June 2, 2020 - 10:39 AM

Forgive Karen Blakeslee if she happens to tell you to mind your peas and carrots these days. She certainly means well.

That’s because the Kansas State University food safety specialist knows it’s nearly that time of year when many gardeners are getting ready to bring in their first haul of the season.

Her advice: “Plan ahead!” “Decide now how you want to preserve your produce and how much storage space is available.” 

Related
May 8, 2020
May 1, 2020
March 27, 2020
March 24, 2020
Trending