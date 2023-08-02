Life can seem ‘too harsh’ sometimes

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: No question, just at a loss. A friend passed away today, much too young, from a cruel and heartless disease that just ravaged her body right up until the end. Life seems way too harsh, and although I know death is part of the process, it seems just so cold and mean today — and knowing two toddlers will never get to really know her makes it even more crushing. Any words of insight? — Dealing With Death

Dealing With Death: I am so sorry. The harshness overwhelms sometimes. Hug those babies and cry for your friend. Maybe get outside if you can. Earth heals, or at least offers perspective.