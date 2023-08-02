 | Wed, Aug 02, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Life can seem ‘too harsh’ sometimes

The death of a young mother leaves a friend at a loss, particularly when it comes to the mother's children.

By

Lifestyle

August 2, 2023 - 3:29 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: No question, just at a loss. A friend passed away today, much too young, from a cruel and heartless disease that just ravaged her body right up until the end. Life seems way too harsh, and although I know death is part of the process, it seems just so cold and mean today — and knowing two toddlers will never get to really know her makes it even more crushing. Any words of insight? — Dealing With Death

Dealing With Death: I am so sorry. The harshness overwhelms sometimes. Hug those babies and cry for your friend. Maybe get outside if you can. Earth heals, or at least offers perspective.

Related
August 3, 2020
June 30, 2020
June 2, 2020
October 4, 2019
Most Popular