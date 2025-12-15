Low-cost tree and shrub seedlings available

The Kansas Forest Service is once again offering low-cost conservation tree and shrub seedlings for purchase. These plants are ideal for a variety of conservation uses, including home or livestock windbreaks, living snow fences, Christmas tree plantations, firewood lots, wildlife habitat, property line markers, noise barriers, and screening undesirable views.

Seedlings are 1–2 years old and range from 12–18 inches tall, depending on species. Most are bare-root, though some — such as ponderosa pine and southwestern white pine — are available as container-grown seedlings. Deciduous options include bald cypress, black walnut, bur oak, cottonwood, hackberry, redbud, and sycamore. Shrub selections include American plum, chokecherry, lilac, and sandhill plum. (This is not a complete list, and not all species are recommended for every area.)

The Kansas Forest Service also offers themed “bundles.”

The Quail Bundle includes a mix of shrubs — American plum, fragrant sumac, golden currant, and chokecherry — chosen to attract quail and improve upland bird habitat in eastern Kansas. It was developed in cooperation with Quail Forever.

The Pollinator Bundle is designed to support a diverse range of pollinating insects, including native bees, honeybees, butterflies, and moths. It contains seven species of shrubs and small trees: American plum, chokecherry, golden currant, false indigo, elderberry, buttonbush, and eastern redbud.

If you’re unsure about what to order, please contact me at the Extension office, and I’ll be happy to help. Orders are accepted January 2 through April 30, with shipments beginning in March. Ordering early is recommended to ensure availability. To place an order, visit kansasforests.org.

Krista Harding is a K-State Research and Extension Horticulture agent in the Southwind District. She can be reached at kharding@ksu.edu or 620-244-3826.