May offers an opportunity to celebrate aging

We had a vibrant and engaged group of individuals at our annual Aging with Attitude Expo in April. After witnessing this group, it is only fitting that the theme for the 60th Older American Month (OAM) is Aging Unbound.

Led by the Administration for Community Living (ACL) each May, OAM provides resources to help older Americans and their communities stay healthy and independent.

This year’s theme, Aging Unbound, offers an opportunity to explore a wide range of aging experiences and to promote the importance of enjoying independence and fulfillment by paving our own paths as we age.