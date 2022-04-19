Overcoming job interview anxiety

Dear Carolyn: I’m 40 and have a master’s degree and plenty of experience. Yet I have severe anxiety around job interviews, I think due to lack of confidence. The more I want the job, the more anxious I become. I’m like a 16-year-old interviewing for her first job, sweating and stammering and rambling. I thought this would improve with age but it might actually be worse. I’ve been wallowing in self-hatred since I bombed an interview yesterday. I don’t even know what my question is. I’m just so angry at myself. — Anxious

Anxious: Oh no, don’t be angry at you. You aren’t doing this to yourself on purpose — and you don’t stay angry at people who do things to you that are clearly by accident, do you?

Presumably your question is, “How do I fix this?”