Parents disagree about COVID precautions

Dear Carolyn: My husband and I disagree about covid precautions and have reached the point where we’re constantly fighting about it. I am more conservative and trying to have contact with only a few families I know are taking similar precautions. He’s exposing himself and his 8-year-old son, my stepson, to a lot more people, including one family that I believe does not take covid seriously. One child in this family had cold symptoms, and they refused to have him tested and continued to expose him to other kids.

At first my husband lied to me about seeing this family. After I found out, he said he won’t lie anymore but is going to do what he wants. He and his son are now spending several hours a day with this family, not social-distancing — driving in the car together, having them inside the home, etc.

I was doubting myself so I talked with a doctor, who assured me I am not being unreasonable or alarmist. She recommends having no non-socially-distanced contact with this family.