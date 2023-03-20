Planning for life: Advance directives

One thing we can count on in life is change. I was recently asked to present on advance directives and was reminded what an important topic it is. Though not always easy, providing some clarity for your family can be a great gift to them when an illness or injury does occur.

Advance directives are legal documents that give family, friends, and health care providers information about your end-of-life wishes. Having advance directives in place can help avoid confusion and stress in an emergency. It is not an overreaction to think about this and honestly, anyone 18 or older should consider putting these directives in writing.

The most common advance directives are: