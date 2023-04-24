 | Mon, Apr 24, 2023
Practice mindfulness in May

So, what can you do to combat stress throughout the rest of April and beyond? One practice you can consider adopting is mindfulness. 

April 24, 2023 - 3:03 PM

Photo by PIXABAY.COM

May is Stress Awareness Month.Did you know that stress can affect your physical health? According to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, chronic stress can lead to a risk of health problems such as digestive issues, elevated blood pressure, headaches, insomnia, and more.

Mindfulness expert Jon Kabat-Zinn defines mindfulness as “awareness, cultivated by paying attention in a sustained and particular way: on purpose, in the present moment, and non-judgmentally.”

