Quick weight loss isn’t always temporary

Dear Dr. Roach: Does losing weight fast when you are first trying mean you will always gain it back? —L.R.S.

Answer: We used to think that fast weight loss universally led to regaining it, but more careful studies have shown that weight loss of at least 5 pounds in the first four weeks of trying to lose weight is a marker for future success, not failure, at keeping weight off. 

The keys to a successful weight management plan are long-term changes in diet and exercise. The body has a powerful tendency to return to its “set point,” so continued adherence to a plan that has significant changes over the lifestyle that was associated with weight gain is essential.

