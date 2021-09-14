Senior citizens susceptible to suicide

September is National Suicide Prevention month. Suicide isn’t something we actively discuss even though it is a serious public health issue that leaves a lasting impact on families and communities. Between 1999 and 2019, the suicide death rate increased 33%.

Barbara Stockebrand

Senior citizens are particularly vulnerable to suicide. Suicide is a direct reflection of mental illness — another topic often swept under the rug, especially for older adults.

Older adults may simultaneously experience multiple factors contributing to depression, such as: chronic medical illness or pain, loss of physical functioning, prior depressive episodes, reliving bad experiences, recent loss, and dementia to name a few.