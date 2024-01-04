Small things in big numbers = big things

Adapted from an online discussion.

Hi, Carolyn: I’m feeling overwhelmed by the sheer volume and magnitude of issues that I’m passionate about: gun control, abortion access, environmental protections, etc. I’ve sent out feelers about volunteering for organizations that address these huge problems, but then I start to feel as if it’s all hopeless anyway, so why bother?

How do I get past these feelings and get started? And how do I prioritize these commitments when they all feel equally important? — Volunteering