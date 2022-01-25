Soil testing: A tool to combat high fertilizer prices

Fertilizer prices have reached new highs as we move into 2022, and they show no signs of coming back down for this growing season. Many farmers wonder if they’ll be able to properly fertilize their crops, or if they’ll have to settle for lighter rates, and consequently, lighter yields come harvest. While there is no slam dunk way to raise a healthy crop without the use of chemical fertilizers, farmers can take small steps now to possibly lower the amount of fertilizer they apply come spring. One easy, and affordable, step every farmer can take is to have soil tests done for their field prior to spring planting.

Many farmers guess what the nutrient levels are in their soils. Sometimes the assumption is made that most of their fields will have similar nutrient levels, and one soil test is enough to make fertility decisions across their entire operation. The fact of the matter is, that each field is different, and each field should have its very own fertility plan.

The problems that can arise from treating an entire operation as one field can range from over-fertilizing, and wasting money, to under fertilizing, and missing out on the added yield potential of a field. With rising grain prices, farmers are not going to want to miss out on any yield potential from their fields.