Stay active this summer

This week, I took a long look at my calendar for the next two months. These summer months will be the busiest months of the year for me, which can make it difficult to find time to fit in physical activity.

The same can be true for families who are constantly on the go this time of year.

According to the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, children ages 6 to 17 should get one hour of physical activity each day while adults should get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week.