Takes steps to stay safe in the sun

As the days get longer and the temperatures get higher, many of us will likely spend more time outside enjoying the sunny spring days.

Although there are many health benefits tied to spending time outdoors, there is one potentially dangerous side effect of sun exposure that can be dangerous — skin cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, 3.3 million Americans have some type of skin cancer. Most diagnoses are caused by too much exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light and can be prevented. UV rays are an invisible kind of radiation that comes from the sun, tanning beds, and sunlamps.

As much as we all love being outside during the spring and summer months, it is important to keep your skin healthy.