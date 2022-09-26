Talking food safety

Did you know one in six Americans gets foodborne illness every year? September is Food Safety Education Month, which makes it the perfect time to review four simple steps that can help prevent food poisoning: Clean, Separate, Cook, and Chill.

Clean: Wash your hands and kitchen surfaces often. Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing food, as well as after handling uncooked meat, poultry, seafood, flour, or eggs.

Separate: For a clean plate, don’t cross-contaminate. Separate raw meat, poultry, seafood, and eggs from other foods in your shopping cart, in your refrigerator, and during meal preparation. Do not wash raw meat, poultry, or eggs, as this can actually spread germs.