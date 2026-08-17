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Teaching your child the safe way to get to school

Back-to-school safety does not have to be a lecture. Take a practice walk or bike ride and ask your child to point out where they would stop, Extension agent Amanda Clasen says.

By

Lifestyle

August 17, 2026 - 2:01 PM

To help your children feel confident either walking or riding their bikes to school, take the time to familiarize them with the route and necessary safety measures around traffic. Photo by Southwind Extension District

If your child will be walking or biking to school this year, it’s a good idea to first identify safe places to cross, stop signs, traffic signals and areas where extra caution may be needed. 

Younger children should have adult supervision as they learn their route. Older children should still have a planned route and know where they should cross. Whenever possible, encourage children to walk or bike with a sibling, friend or group.

A properly fitted helmet should be part of every bike ride. Remind young riders to:

• Ride on the right side of the road,…

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