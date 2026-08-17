Teaching your child the safe way to get to school

If your child will be walking or biking to school this year, it’s a good idea to first identify safe places to cross, stop signs, traffic signals and areas where extra caution may be needed.

Younger children should have adult supervision as they learn their route. Older children should still have a planned route and know where they should cross. Whenever possible, encourage children to walk or bike with a sibling, friend or group.

A properly fitted helmet should be part of every bike ride. Remind young riders to:

• Ride on the right side of the road,…