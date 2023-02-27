Things to know about native grass management

Grazing should be avoided during the first and possibly the second growing season depending on stand establishment. Short periods of grazing (flash grazing) for weed control early in the first growing season are encouraged to stimulate tillering in the new seedlings.

For example, graze for one day with enough animals to harvest the weeds without damaging the grass seedlings.

Haying in the year of seeding may be beneficial if there is enough forage produced, but set the mower to at least a 4-inch height to ensure the plants can readily regrow. As a general rule, hay most native species after the first week of July. This will allow time for the plants to develop tiller buds for the following year and to build reserves for early growth.