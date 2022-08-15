Top tips for safe home canning

Canning season is in full swing, which makes it the perfect time to review tips for safe home canning.

According to the CDC, home-canned vegetables are the top cause of botulism outbreaks. Botulism can be fatal, so it is essential to follow these tips from the K-State Research and Extension Rapid Response Center to ensure the safety of all who consume your home-canned food. If you fail to follow these tips, you will be playing a dangerous game of food safety roulette.

First, it is of the utmost importance to use reliable, tested recipes from sources such as K-State Research and Extension, the National Center for Home Food Preservation, and the USDA Complete Guide to Home Canning. Using recipes from untested sources (such as internet websites, social media, and even old recipes from family members) can lead to a high risk of food-borne illness. Safe home canning starts with a reliable recipe which has been tested for safety.