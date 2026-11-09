Vitamin A critical for cows

Adding vitamin A is both simple and budget-friendly. It’s best to provide this supplement in the winter when deficiencies can develop
Vitamin A deficiency in cattle can manifest through a range of clinical signs, including reduced feed intake, growth issues, night blindness, and reproductive failures like low conception rates and stillborn calves.
Calves born to vitamin A-deficient cows can exhibit signs of a depressed immune system, making them more vulnerable to disease. Recent concerns about the rising incidence of stillborn and weak calves across the United States have led some nutritionists to emphasize the critical importance of vitamin A supplementation in beef cattle production.
All animals require vitamin A, which is typically provided in plant products through its precursor, carotene. Cattle convert beta carotene from green vegetation into vitamin A.
Hunter Nickell – Southwind Extension
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