Well-being: What does it really mean?

Every aspect of your life influences your state of well-being and is interrelated.

Wellbeing is subjective: how you feel about your life depends on the way you see it, as are the steps you may take to get there. PIXABAY.COM

There is no consensus around a single definition of well-being, but in there is a general agreement that it includes the presence of positive emotions and moods, the absence of negative emotions, satisfaction with life, fulfillment, and positive functioning.  In short, well-being could be described as how you feel about yourself and your life.  

Every aspect of your life influences your state of well-being and is interrelated. Influential factors of well-being include physical, emotional, intellectual, social, spiritual, and financial.  For example, a job provides not just money but purpose, goals, friendships and a sense of belonging.  Some factors also make up for the lack of others.  For example, a good marriage can compensate for a lack of friendships, while religious beliefs may help a person come to terms with physical illness.

Factors that increase well-being may also have negative effects if not balanced. Believing that money is the key to happiness can also harm a person’s well-being.  Better financial health may bring less worry about finances and have means to buy nutritious food regularly.  But, a person who chooses to work a lot of overtime misses out on time with family, friends, and leisure activities.  

