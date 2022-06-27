Well-being: What does it really mean?

There is no consensus around a single definition of well-being, but in there is a general agreement that it includes the presence of positive emotions and moods, the absence of negative emotions, satisfaction with life, fulfillment, and positive functioning. In short, well-being could be described as how you feel about yourself and your life.

Every aspect of your life influences your state of well-being and is interrelated. Influential factors of well-being include physical, emotional, intellectual, social, spiritual, and financial. For example, a job provides not just money but purpose, goals, friendships and a sense of belonging. Some factors also make up for the lack of others. For example, a good marriage can compensate for a lack of friendships, while religious beliefs may help a person come to terms with physical illness.

Factors that increase well-being may also have negative effects if not balanced. Believing that money is the key to happiness can also harm a person’s well-being. Better financial health may bring less worry about finances and have means to buy nutritious food regularly. But, a person who chooses to work a lot of overtime misses out on time with family, friends, and leisure activities.