Local scholars graduate from K-State

Chassis Hoepker, Iola, and Jason Wendland, Yates Center, are recent graduates from Kansas State University following the completion of the 2020 fall semester.

Community

February 25, 2021 - 10:23 AM

Photo by Dreamstime/TNS

Hoepker received a bachelor of science in education and graduated magna cum laude (GPA 3.85 to 3.949).

Wendland, graduated with a bachelor of science in business administration. 

