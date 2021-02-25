Local scholars graduate from K-State

Chassis Hoepker, Iola, and Jason Wendland, Yates Center, are recent graduates from Kansas State University following the completion of the 2020 fall semester.
Hoepker received a bachelor of science in education and graduated magna cum laude (GPA 3.85 to 3.949).
Wendland, graduated with a bachelor of science in business administration.
