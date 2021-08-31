Manage nutrients for winter wheat

As August comes to an end, farmers begin a busy time of year, preparing for corn and soybean harvest, and planning for winter wheat planting. While everything seems to hit at once this time of year, there are things farmers can do now to help be prepared for the winter wheat growing season. Now is the time to starting preparing your nutrient management plan for your winter wheat acres.

Many farmers become complacent with a “one size fits all” nutrient management plan, but in reality, no field is the same. Using a blanket fertilizer application on all your acres leaves room for wasting money by over-applying fertilizer, or risks under-applying fertilizer, and falling short of the yield potential of a field. The simplest way to avoid this from happening, is to apply the correct amount of nutrients to each field according to the field’s current nutrient levels, yield potential, and the uptake of the next crop

The first step in creating a nutrient management strategy can be taken now, before the busy harvest season hits. Taking soil samples in each field will enable you to identify the areas in the soil that need improvement. The most common issues in our soils are low pH and Nitrogen deficiencies. If soils are too acidic for optimal wheat growth (<6.0), then positive results can be seen from liming the field. Additionally, most fields are going to require nitrogen inputs, but the amount will vary for each field depending on soil type, expected yield, and existing nitrogen credits. Producers can also see yield improvements with small phosphorus applications.