The East Central Kansas Model T Ford Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, in Kelly Hall at Kelly Park at the Coffey County Fairgrounds located on the south side of Burlington. The main entrée will be provided, but members are asked to bring a side dish to share before the meeting.

At the meeting we will be discussing plans for tours and upcoming special events. Progress on car projects will be shared and helpful solutions to common problems will be presented.

The ECKT’s is a family organization and a chapter of the not-for-profit Model T Ford Club of America. Owning a Model T is not a requirement for membership. All meetings are open to the public. Please feel free to visit. For additional information call Bud Redding: 785-733-2124.