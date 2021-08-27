 | Fri, Aug 27, 2021
Money for Marmaton

Community

August 27, 2021 - 11:20 AM

From left, Warren Johnson and Joe Sutton of Marmaton Lodge #245 present a check to Marmaton Valley students Aly Ard, Kendall Scharff, Sarah Harrison, Autumn Simpson to aid with the annual Marmaton Valley back-to-school BBQ. At this particular event, students were afforded the opportunity to socialize with their peers as they transition from summer break to the new school year. Additionally, this year’s student-athletes were introduced to the student body by the respective coaches and staff, but most importantly, students had the opportunity to be served by Grill Masters Brian Campbell and Kim Ensminger (right background). Marmaton Valley High School Principal and Superintendent, respectively. (Courtesy photo.)

