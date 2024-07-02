Moran/MVHS grads reunite

The Moran/Marmaton Valley High School alumni gathered May 25 for their 127th annual reunion. President Bailey LaRue welcomed the 81 grads and their guests.

Kaysha Elmenhorst sang the national anthem. Simply Delicious catered the meal.

Janae Granere and LesLeigh Cary were awarded $250 scholarships.

Those attending, by class, were:

1951: Audrey Moore Maley

1953: Melvin Price, Beverly McAdam Franklin

1954: Norma Arnold Sager Stahl, Mary Stewart Price

1955: Nancy Houk Chandler

1956: Don Mann, J.V. Wagner, Gene Todd, Diana Tomlinson Gardner

1957: Don Higinbotham

1958: Audrey DeMerrit Wagner, Judy Ensminger Welch, Larry Zornes

1959: Joyce Smith Higinbotham, Katie McAdam Holloway, Joyce Goodsell Todd

1961: Kirby Vanatta, Sandy Jefferies Zornes

1962: Karen Bigelow Fritchey, Carolyn Higinbotham Naff, Gale Ross, Melvin Vanatta

1963: Ann Morrison Houk