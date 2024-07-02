Moran/MVHS grads reunite

The Moran/Marmaton Valley High School alumni gathered May 25 for their 127th annual reunion. President Bailey LaRue welcomed the 81 grads and their guests.
Kaysha Elmenhorst sang the national anthem. Simply Delicious catered the meal.
Janae Granere and LesLeigh Cary were awarded $250 scholarships.
Those attending, by class, were:
1951: Audrey Moore Maley
1953: Melvin Price, Beverly McAdam Franklin
1954: Norma Arnold Sager Stahl, Mary Stewart Price
1955: Nancy Houk Chandler
1956: Don Mann, J.V. Wagner, Gene Todd, Diana Tomlinson Gardner
1957: Don Higinbotham
1958: Audrey DeMerrit Wagner, Judy Ensminger Welch, Larry Zornes
1959: Joyce Smith Higinbotham, Katie McAdam Holloway, Joyce Goodsell Todd
1961: Kirby Vanatta, Sandy Jefferies Zornes
1962: Karen Bigelow Fritchey, Carolyn Higinbotham Naff, Gale Ross, Melvin Vanatta
1963: Ann Morrison Houk