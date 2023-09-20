No, you can’t force sister to take care of Mom

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: As the long-distance daughter to an elderly, widowed mother with health needs, I have to navigate a tricky relationship with my sister who lives locally. Sister beat breast cancer and looks at our mother’s every health issue through the lens of, “This is nothing compared with what I went through.” Plus, this sister has her hands full with special-needs kids. So the slightest suggestion I make that she help out our mother is met with a combo of spite and righteous indignation, because how dare I when I live far away and when her plate is overflowing.

Our mother is fearful to burden my sister with anything, yet piles on the guilt to me that she has to go to medical procedures all alone. I get this is a sandwich generation issue, but it’s also a sibling issue that I can’t tackle. — Powerless Long-Distance Daughter