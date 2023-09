Dr. Elena Samarsky is presenting a one-woman exhibit at the Chanute Art Gallery, the third time the gallery has showcased her talent.

In 2021, she joined Tim Tarkelly, local writer and poet, pairing her paintings with his poems. She presented works in the Neosho Valley Spring Art exhibit in 2022.

Samarsky is a self-taught artist who works primarily with bold colors in the style of expressive abstraction.