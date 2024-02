Accidents

On Feb. 3, a vehicle driven by Johnathon Burris turned west onto Miller Road and damaged property owned by Tramec LLC, then turned south into the Walmart parking lot and damaged the lawn, trees, posts and equipment. The vehicle then hit a parked vehicle owned by Pamella Pugh and left the area.

On Feb. 16, a vehicle driven by Mary Ann Ritter of Iola collided with a vehicle driven by Anita Dodge of Iola at the intersection of First and East streets.