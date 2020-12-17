Menu Search Log in

Police report – December 17, 2020

December 17, 2020 - 10:01 AM

Break-in and theft reported

On Dec. 10, Davis Roos, 78, of Iola reported someone broke into a residence at 508 S. Walnut. A computer and a radio were stolen.

Accidents

