Police report – July 31, 2021

Arrests

On July 19, Napoleon A. Blackwell, 28, Yates Center, was booked into jail by Allen County Sheriff’s deputies for 3 warrants alleging failure to appear related to charges of driving while suspended (3 counts) and no insurance. Blackwell was also booked into jail on a Chanute warrant related to a theft charge.

On July 20, Stephanie J. Russell, 68, Iola, was booked into jail by Allen County Sheriff’s deputies for 3 warrants alleging failure to appear related to charges of aggravated child endangerment (DUI with a child in the vehicle), domestic battery, criminal trespassing, and DUI.