Police report, May 30

Driver arrested
Clara Ellis, 51, Iola, was arrested by Iola police officers Thursday evening following a traffic stop at the intersection of Monroe and Third streets for suspicion of driving while suspended, no proof of liability insurance, operating a vehicle without a required ignition interlock device and defective headlights.
Pickup struck
