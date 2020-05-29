Menu Search Log in

Police report, May 30

Community

May 29, 2020 - 3:12 PM

Driver arrested

Clara Ellis, 51, Iola, was arrested by Iola police officers Thursday evening following a traffic stop at the intersection of Monroe and Third streets for suspicion of driving while suspended, no proof of liability insurance, operating a vehicle without a required ignition interlock device and defective headlights.

Pickup struck

Related
May 21, 2020
May 8, 2020
March 27, 2020
November 22, 2019
Trending