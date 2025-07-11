 | Fri, Jul 11, 2025
Menu Search Log in

Court news

Police Reports

July 11, 2025 - 1:51 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

IOLA MUNICIPAL COURT

Judge Patti Boyd

Convicted as follows:

Ketin M. Folk, Fort Collins, Colo., theft, possessing alcohol as a minor, $568

Daniel L. Gile, LaHarpe, no seat belt, $30

Haley Gorby, Iola, theft, $333.98

Hayden J. Kelley, Iola, improper one-way glass or screen device, $175

Damian M. Loveall, Iola, improper backing, $175

Cody J.T. McCullough, Iola, improper backing, $175

Kaitlyn M. Pape, Iola, theft, $315

Kayla Perry, Iola, dog running at large, animal nuisance, $255

Sharon K. Pettijohn, Ruston, La., speeding (42/25), $317

Dylan Sicka, Ottawa, no seat belt, $30

Tymar J. West, Inglewood, possession of marijuana and THC, $315

Related
May 17, 2024
June 2, 2023
September 24, 2021
April 23, 2021
Most Popular