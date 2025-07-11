Court news

IOLA MUNICIPAL COURT
Judge Patti Boyd
Convicted as follows:
Ketin M. Folk, Fort Collins, Colo., theft, possessing alcohol as a minor, $568
Daniel L. Gile, LaHarpe, no seat belt, $30
Haley Gorby, Iola, theft, $333.98
Hayden J. Kelley, Iola, improper one-way glass or screen device, $175
Damian M. Loveall, Iola, improper backing, $175
Cody J.T. McCullough, Iola, improper backing, $175
Kaitlyn M. Pape, Iola, theft, $315
Kayla Perry, Iola, dog running at large, animal nuisance, $255
Sharon K. Pettijohn, Ruston, La., speeding (42/25), $317
Dylan Sicka, Ottawa, no seat belt, $30
Tymar J. West, Inglewood, possession of marijuana and THC, $315
Already a subscriber?