Police news

Damage

On April 29, a vehicle was reported damaged while parked in the 700 block of East Jackson Ave.

Arrests

On April 29, Stephanie Harrell was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs in the 200 block of North Kentucky Street.

On April 30, Dalton Anderson, 30, of Iola, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery in the 300 block of South Second Street.

Accidents

On April 29, a vehicle driven by Rhett Smith backed into and struck a vehicle driven by Steven Utley, who was waiting to turn in the 400 block of West Street.

On April 29, a vehicle driven by John Humble turned west onto U.S. 54 from Casey’s General Store and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Tracie Gregg.

On April 27, Jeffrey Locicero attempted to apply the brakes to his vehicle and reported nothing happened, causing the vehicle to crash into a concrete picnic table at Riverside Park. The picnic table and vehicle were damaged.

On April 26, a vehicle driven by Glen Wolfe backed from a parking stall into a vehicle driven by Kadence Gragg in the 200 block of North Jefferson Avenue.