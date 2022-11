Arrests reported

Iola police officers were called Friday evening to the 300 block of South Cottonwood Street, where Jayce Ingham was arrested for suspicion of domestic battery, criminal damage to property and possession of marijuana. He is being held in the Allen County Jail, pending a bail hearing.

Cleto Coronado was arrested Saturday evening for suspicion of trespassing following an incident in the 100 block of East Jackson Avenue, officers said.