 | Mon, Apr 24, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Police News

Reports from the Iola Police Department.

Police Reports

April 24, 2023 - 3:16 PM

Arrests reported

Iola police officers arrested Kristina Diaz, 34, Iola, for suspicion of domestic battery Sunday evening in the 400 block of South Walnut Street, while Robert Burress, 43, Iola, was arrested for suspicion of driving while impaired.

Athena Gilliland told Iola police officers her bicycle had been stolen, which led to an arrest at the intersection of Breckenridge and North Third streets Sunday. The suspect’s name was not identified. Charges are being requested through the Allen County attorney’s office.

Related
June 21, 2019
November 1, 2018
July 6, 2018
May 20, 2018
Most Popular