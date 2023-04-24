Police News

Arrests reported

Iola police officers arrested Kristina Diaz, 34, Iola, for suspicion of domestic battery Sunday evening in the 400 block of South Walnut Street, while Robert Burress, 43, Iola, was arrested for suspicion of driving while impaired.

Athena Gilliland told Iola police officers her bicycle had been stolen, which led to an arrest at the intersection of Breckenridge and North Third streets Sunday. The suspect’s name was not identified. Charges are being requested through the Allen County attorney’s office.