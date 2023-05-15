Police News

Arrests reported

Iola police officers arrested Iolan Tangie Ferguson, 37, for two counts of suspected aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and interference with law enforcement after officers were called to a dispute Friday afternoon in the 600 block of North Cottonwood Street. Also arrested was Sue Burgess, 36, Iola, for suspected criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of interfering with law enforcement.

UPS package theft, tampering reported